VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5328 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPH opened at $90.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $470.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPH. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

