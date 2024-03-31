Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Great Waters Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,795,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,429 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 11.9% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management owned about 1.12% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $67,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

