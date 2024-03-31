Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Invests $201,000 in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of DFSV opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

