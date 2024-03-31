Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Trimmed by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management trimmed its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,191 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 2.9% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

