Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,836 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $163.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.67 and its 200 day moving average is $130.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

