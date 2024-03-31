Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.