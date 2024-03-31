Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,500 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) by 240.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LightPath Technologies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
