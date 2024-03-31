Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,417,000 after purchasing an additional 328,482 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the period.

BIV opened at $75.40 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

