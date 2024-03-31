Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.
Mosaic Stock Performance
Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $48.92.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mosaic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
