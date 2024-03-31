Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $607.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $634.39. The firm has a market cap of $262.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

