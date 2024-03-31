Quent Capital LLC Acquires 197 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $82.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.