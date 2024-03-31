Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 1,213 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

