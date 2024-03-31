5,000 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Newmont by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 825,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE NEM opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.02%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

