Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Declares Dividend of $0.25 (BATS:JBBB)

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2504 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JBBB opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2,932.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

