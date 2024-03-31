Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Declares Dividend of $0.25 (BATS:JBBB)

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2504 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of JBBB opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2,932.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.