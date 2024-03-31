iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3611 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FIBR stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $96.50 and a 1 year high of $101.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 8.51% of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

