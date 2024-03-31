Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Rises By 62.0%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the February 29th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $1.38 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the period. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

