Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Rises By 62.0%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the February 29th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $1.38 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
