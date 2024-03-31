holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.74 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $13.74 million and $109,614.77 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.26 or 0.05129423 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00075968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00018430 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00017448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004435 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,162,714 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01613855 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $94,467.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.