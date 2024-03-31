BitTorrent-New Market Capitalization Hits $1.56 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $22.86 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001978 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001557 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001601 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001245 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000161 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $27,280,807.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

