Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 3.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.17 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.26, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.03.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

