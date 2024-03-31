Shentu Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $139.01 million and $3.93 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00001483 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 132,800,114 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

