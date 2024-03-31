Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 29th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Victory Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

