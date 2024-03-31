Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Short Interest Up 26.7% in March

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 29th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 962,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,860,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,860,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,141.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $673,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Udemy by 58.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Udemy during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

UDMY opened at $10.98 on Friday. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

