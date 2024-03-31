Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vicinity Motor by 142.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicinity Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vicinity Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

NASDAQ VEV opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Vicinity Motor has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.