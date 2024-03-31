VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the February 29th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USTB opened at $49.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

