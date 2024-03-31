Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

