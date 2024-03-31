Westhampton Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,730,000 after buying an additional 1,209,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

