Westhampton Capital LLC Invests $81,000 in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,914,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,338,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,964,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kosmos Energy news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.38. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 39.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

