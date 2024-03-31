Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,928 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Nexstar Media Group worth $81,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 519.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 43,322 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 72.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $154,760,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $172.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.21.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

