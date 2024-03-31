Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 103,593 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103,593 shares during the period. Wingstop comprises 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $92,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wingstop by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Wingstop by 18,061.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,444,000 after acquiring an additional 273,265 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $366.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.92, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.57. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $375.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

