Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,739 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure accounts for 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $70,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $36.04 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

