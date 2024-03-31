Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 201,115 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,657,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,115 shares during the period. Bank OZK comprises about 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Bank OZK worth $82,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

