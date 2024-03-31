Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 93,490 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,131,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,490 shares during the period. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) accounts for approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $79,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.9% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $24.57 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.