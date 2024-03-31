Threshold (T) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $237.18 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Threshold has a total market cap of $523.16 million and $237.18 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00015482 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00023045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00014946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,520.38 or 0.99945531 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00140397 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.05500639 USD and is up 10.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $210,529,051.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

