Cronos (CRO) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $4.04 billion and approximately $14.56 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00075968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00017448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

