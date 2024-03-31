JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPIB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

