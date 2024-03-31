Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLHY opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05.

Institutional Trading of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLHY. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

