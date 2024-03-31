iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Declares Dividend of $0.04

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMN opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.