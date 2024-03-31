iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0431 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBMO opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 111,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 25,926 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

