iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ) Declares Dividend of $0.04

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GOVZ stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

About iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years.

