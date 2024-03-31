VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS MBBB opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

