Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2115 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSST stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $331,000.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

