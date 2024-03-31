Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2278 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.