Westhampton Capital LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $410.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.59 and its 200 day moving average is $381.79.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.