Westhampton Capital LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Clorox makes up approximately 2.0% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,165 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after acquiring an additional 487,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 415,999 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $153.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.01. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.