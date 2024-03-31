Westhampton Capital LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Clorox makes up approximately 2.0% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,165 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after acquiring an additional 487,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 415,999 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clorox Stock Performance
CLX stock opened at $153.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.01. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.06.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
