Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

