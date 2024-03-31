Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.