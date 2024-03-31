Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,267 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 272,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 68,105 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 743,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 109,478 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

