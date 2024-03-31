Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.72.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.