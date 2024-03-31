Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $67.04 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

