Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after buying an additional 386,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,440,962,000 after buying an additional 1,152,907 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $968,410,000 after buying an additional 659,632 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.21. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $128.64. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.